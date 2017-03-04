Chelsea player John Terry's Surrey mansion burgled

Image copyright PA Image caption The family were reported to be away skiing when the break-in happened

Burglars are believed to have broken into the Surrey mansion owned by former England captain John Terry while he was on a family skiing holiday.

Surrey Police confirmed a property in Oxshott was burgled last weekend.

John Terry is reported to live in a seven-bedroom property in a half-acre country estate in the county.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "We can confirm that a burglary took place at a property in Moles Hill, Oxshott, overnight 25/26 February."

Thieves are said to have forced their way into the house and escaped with valuables while the 36-year-old Chelsea player was away with relatives, including his wife Toni, according to reports in the Sun.