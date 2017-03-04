Surrey

Chelsea player John Terry's Surrey mansion burgled

  • 4 March 2017
  • From the section Surrey
John Terry and his wife Toni Image copyright PA
Image caption The family were reported to be away skiing when the break-in happened

Burglars are believed to have broken into the Surrey mansion owned by former England captain John Terry while he was on a family skiing holiday.

Surrey Police confirmed a property in Oxshott was burgled last weekend.

John Terry is reported to live in a seven-bedroom property in a half-acre country estate in the county.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "We can confirm that a burglary took place at a property in Moles Hill, Oxshott, overnight 25/26 February."

Thieves are said to have forced their way into the house and escaped with valuables while the 36-year-old Chelsea player was away with relatives, including his wife Toni, according to reports in the Sun.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites