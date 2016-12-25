Four arrested over Christmas Day fight in Woking

Four people have been arrested after a fight involving as many as 100 people broke out during the early hours of Christmas Day in Woking.

Coins were thrown at officers and a number of taxi drivers were reported to have been intimidated during the trouble, Surrey Police said.

Police and dog units were sent to the scene in Chertsey Road after being called at about 03:00 GMT.

Those arrested were held on suspicion of public order offences.

Supt Clinton Blackburn said: "A number of officers and dog units were deployed to the scene in order to disperse the group from Woking town centre with the support of the NPAS helicopter.

"Officers quickly took a grip of the situation and worked hard to bring it under control effectively and safely, under challenging circumstances, which included having coins thrown at them, and by 4am the area had returned to normal."

People with any information about the fight, including footage of it on mobile phones, have been asked to contact officers.