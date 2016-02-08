Superbiker Sean Emmett: No action over wife's Dubai death

Image copyright Allsport/Getty Images Image caption Sean Emmett was arrested at Heathrow Airport on his arrival back to the UK in December 2013

An ex-superbike rider who was held at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of the Dubai murder of his wife will face no action.

Sean Emmett, 45, of Addlestone, Surrey, was detained when he landed at the airport in December 2013.

Abbie Emmett, 27, fell from a window at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in the Gulf state on 19 February the same year.

Surrey Police said his bail had been cancelled and no further action would be taken against him.

Mr Emmett expressed anger at his treatment by Surrey Police in a series of tweets in 2014, saying the force should be "ashamed".

'Thoughts with family'

Det Insp Antony Archibald said the investigation into the death of Mrs Emmett, nee Elson, had been "challenging and complex" but would remain "live".

"This process has taken a considerable period of time but it is vital that we explore all lines of inquiry as part of our efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

He added: "We have liaised with the Elson family throughout our investigation and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

Mr Emmett found himself at the centre of a murder probe after his wife fell to her death during a 48-hour stopover in Dubai following their wedding and honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

Her death was recorded as suicide and Dubai Police initially said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

But Mr Emmett, who won 19 British Superbike events during his career, was arrested when he went to a police station to complete paperwork relating to his wife's death.

The case was closed in November 2013 and Mr Emmett returned to the UK the following month, but he was held on suspicion of murder when he landed at Heathrow Airport.

His bail was renewed several times since then.