Dubai wife death superbiker Sean Emmett's bail extended

Image copyright Allsport/Getty Image caption Sean Emmett was arrested after he landed at Heathrow and bailed

An ex-superbike rider held on suspicion of murder after the death of his wife in Dubai has had his bail extended.

Sean Emmett, 43, of Addlestone, was arrested by Surrey Police when he returned from the United Arab Emirates in December.

He spent 10 months in Dubai as police confiscated his passport after his wife's death.

Abbie Emmett, 27, fell from a window at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in the Gulf state on 19 February last year.

The couple had been in Dubai on a 48-hour stopover following their wedding and honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

Her death was recorded as suicide and Dubai Police initially said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

But Mr Emmett, who won 19 British Superbike events during his career, was arrested when he went to a police station to complete paperwork relating to his wife's death.

Last November, Mr Emmett said the British Embassy had been notified by the Dubai chief prosecutor that his case was closed and he could return to the UK.

He flew back when his passport was returned to him in December.

Surrey Police said Mr Emmett would next answer bail on 30 June.