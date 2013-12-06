Dubai wife death superbike racer Sean Emmett released on bail

Image copyright Allsport/Getty Image caption Sean Emmett was stranded in Dubai after his wife died in February

A former superbike rider held in Dubai over the death of his wife has been released on police bail having been arrested on his return to the UK.

Sean Emmett, 43, from Addlestone, in Surrey, flew back to Heathrow Airport on Wednesday night after spending 10 months in the Gulf state.

His wife Abbie fell from a hotel window in February but he was unable to leave as police confiscated his passport.

Mr Emmett was bailed until a date in March pending further enquiries.

Honeymoon stopover

Mrs Emmett, 27, fell from the window of their room at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel on 19 February.

The couple had been in Dubai on a 48-hour stopover after their wedding and honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

Her death was recorded as suicide and Dubai Police initially said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

But Mr Emmett, who won 19 British Superbike events during his career, was arrested when he went to a police station to complete paperwork relating to his wife's death.

In November he said the British Embassy had been notified by the Dubai chief prosecutor that his case was closed and he could return to the UK.