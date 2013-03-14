Ex-racer Sean Emmett on Dubai alcohol drinking charge

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Emmett recorded 19 British Superbike wins

A British man whose wife fell to her death on their honeymoon in the United Arab Emirates has been charged with consuming alcohol without a licence.

Abbie Emmett, wife of motorbike racer Sean Emmett, who won 19 British Superbike events, fell from their hotel room in Dubai on 19 February.

It has been reported he was arrested when he went to a police station to sign papers relating to her death.

Mr Emmett, 43, from Addlestone, Surrey, is due in court in Dubai in April.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed the arrest and said consular assistance was being provided.

The drinking of alcohol in the United Arab Emirates is only allowed in designated areas, such as licensed restaurants and bars attached to hotels.

Buying alcohol from an off-licence without an alcohol licence is illegal.

Breaking the law is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to £360.