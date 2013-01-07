Damage worth more than £30,000 has been caused to vehicles parked on land used to store airport passengers' cars.

The site off Short Lane, Stanwell, is used by a private company to store vehicles for people flying from Heathrow, Surrey Police said.

Officers have received 17 reports of vehicles being damaged there between New Year's Eve and Sunday.

Det Con Sarah Mann said that some of the vehicles had been so badly damaged they were beyond repair.

Reviewed CCTV

She said: "We continue to receive reports from victims as they return from their holidays to find that their vehicle has been damaged, in some cases beyond repair.

"We have made a number of enquiries in the local area and reviewed CCTV opportunities but would urge anyone who we have not yet spoken to who may have information about those responsible to get in touch."

Police believe the damage was caused in the early hours of 29 December.

Two Asian youths were seen by security staff at the site at about 02:40 GMT that day, officers said.