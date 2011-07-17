Athlete Roger Black gets Surrey university honorary degree

Image caption Roger Black trained at Surrey university's campus gym before competing in the Olympics

Former British Olympic athlete Roger Black has been given an honorary degree from the University of Surrey.

Black has a close association with the university, based in Guildford, and did his weight training at the campus gym before his international successes.

Career highlights included winning silver medals in the 400m at both the Olympics and World Championships and two European Championship gold medals.

Black, who lives in Guildford, received his degree at Guildford Cathedral.

He said: "It's a great honour. The university has played a great part in my success and I am pleased to continue our good relationship."

And commenting on the £35m Surrey Sports Park at the university, which opened last year and will be used by Olympic teams next year, he said: "The Surrey Sports Park is phenomenal.

"It's just a fantastic facility and of great benefit both to local people and the university."