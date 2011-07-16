Epsom and Ewell police target burglary hotspots

A Crimestoppers campaign prompted by a spate of burglaries in an area of Surrey is to begin on Monday.

Police in Epsom and Ewell will be delivering postcards, paid for by the crime fighting charity, to homes in burglary hotspot areas.

Surrey Police said it was hoped members of the public would provide information to the force about those behind the crimes.

Neighbourhood officers received £500 from Crimestoppers for the campaign.

Insp Craig Knight said: "After unfortunately being hit with a spate of recent burglaries I believe this initiative will be an ideal way of bringing the criminals responsible to justice.

"I am hoping the new postcards will make people think about things they have seen or heard."