Coach carrying children in crash on Bagshot A322

Five people have been taken to hospital after a coach carrying eight secondary school children crashed in Surrey.

Surrey Police said the coach was involved in a collision with three vans on the A322 in Bagshot at about 1630 BST.

A schoolgirl on the bus was taken to hospital with a head and arm injury.

The coach driver was seriously injured, and two van drivers and a van passenger suffered minor injuries. All were taken to Frimley Park Hospital.

Traffic disruption

Surrey Police said the coach was travelling northbound when it was in collision with the vans near the junction with New Road.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the children were all from a secondary school in Woking.

She said all parents or guardians of the children who were on the coach had attended the scene to collect their children.

The A322 northbound towards Bagshot remained closed from the junction with the M3 on Thursday evening.

BBC travel news reported queuing traffic in the area and long delays on the M3.