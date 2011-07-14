Burglars in £5,000 cigarette raid at Smallfield Co-op

Up to six burglars have carried out a raid on a Surrey shop and taken cigarettes worth about £5,000.

Surrey Police said the raid at the Co-op in Redehall Road, Smallfield, near Horley, happened late on Wednesday.

Officers said it was not the first time the shop had been burgled and it followed a similar incident at a Co-op in Bookham on 1 July.

Police said a suspect forced his way into the shop and up to five people got out of a car and joined him.

About 1,000 boxes of cigarettes, worth an estimated £5,000, were taken.

Officers said they were viewing CCTV from the shop and talking to a number of witnesses who had already come forward.