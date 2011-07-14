Arrest over Dorking schoolgirl sex attack

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a young girl who was out walking her dog in Dorking.

The incident happened in an alleyway which runs from London Road towards Dorking Deepdene station just before 0930 BST on Tuesday.

After the assault the girl ran along the alleyway towards Pixham Lane and the suspect went towards London Road.

Surrey Police said a 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.