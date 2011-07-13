'Planned' robbery at Epsom mobile phone shop

Burglars have stolen mobile phones, laptops and computer gaming equipment from a mobile phone shop in Epsom.

The offenders broke into the High Street Carphone Warehouse store at about 2100 BST on Monday and removed items from the shelves.

The first suspect was described as wearing a dark top. The second suspect wore a grey hooded top with the hood up and dark trousers.

Surrey Police said they drove off in a silver Audi TT towards Leatherhead.

The burglars stole various demonstration mobile phones, two laptops and six Xbox Kinetic kits.

Det Con Simon Evans said: "This was clearly a planned burglary where the suspects knew exactly what they wanted and how to quickly get away from the scene.

"We are already following up a number of lines of inquiry including potential forensic opportunities on equipment left at the scene by the burglars."