Driver injured after brick thrown on A31 in Surrey

A woman motorist suffered cuts to her arm and cheek after a brick was thrown at her vehicle from a bridge in Surrey.

The car's sunroof was shattered after the brick was hurled from a footbridge over the A31 near Farnham on Saturday.

It happened on the Farnham-bound carriageway, near the Shepherd and Flock roundabout, at about 1935 BST.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and said the incident caused about £500 worth of damage.