Lawyer Richard Davies Jones 'stabbed wife over break-up fear'

A lawyer stabbed his wife to death after finding out she had planned to leave him, a jury has heard.

Richard Davies Jones, 33, of Woodfield Lane, Lower Ashtead, Surrey, denies murder at Guildford Crown Court.

The court was told police found him on top of the body of his wife Laura in snow outside their home in December.

The prosecution claims the defendant found out his wife had planned to leave him and "carried out the threat she feared".

'Marriage with secrets'

The court heard Mr Davies Jones, a former Army officer, qualified as a solicitor after leaving the forces.

Prosecutor Heather Norton also said the couple had a turbulent marriage and police had been called to reports of alleged physical violence between the couple, by and towards each other.

There's been a stabbing. My wife stabbed me, I stabbed her, she's not moving Mr Davies Jones in 999 call read to the court

In the last six months of social worker Mrs Davies Jones's life she had claimed her husband had threatened both her and himself, jurors were told.

Ms Norton said the couple, who were married in 2004, had young children, stressful jobs and financial difficulties - Mrs Davies Jones, mother of three boys, had her youngest child six weeks before she died.

And jurors heard that both husband and wife had secrets - Mrs Davies Jones had a history of self-harming and Mr Davies Jones had an affair with a colleague.

On 1 December, half an hour before she died, Mrs Davies Jones clearly intended to leave with her children as soon as she could, the prosecutor said.

She said Mr Davies Jones had claimed his wife attacked him with a knife which he pulled out his neck and could not then remember anything until he found himself on top of her body, surrounded by blood.

'Defensive injuries'

But Ms Norton said Mrs Davies Jones was injured in the lounge at a time when her husband was not injured.

She also said his wife had had defensive-type injuries to her hands and he had not.

The court was told Mr Davies Jones dialled 999 and said: "There's been a stabbing. My wife stabbed me, I stabbed her, she's not moving."

Jurors also heard he told the emergency services the couple had both been stabbed in the neck, that there was a lot of blood, and he was trying to keep his wife warm.

The court was told that police who went to the house heard him say: "I'm sorry, Laura, I'm sorry."

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.