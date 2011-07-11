Man's nose partly bitten off in Surrey attack

A man has had part of his nose bitten off during an unprovoked attack by three men in Surrey.

The 35-year-old had been walking with a friend along a footpath towards Camberley on Saturday night when he was approached and assaulted.

He fell to the ground, and one of his attackers then bit off part of his nose before the trio made off towards a bridge crossing the M3 motorway.

Surrey Police said the victim was taken to hospital and is due to have surgery.

The attack took place on the A325 Portsmouth Road between 2245 and 2300 BST, close to a subway where the road crosses the motorway.

'Brutal assault'

The first attacker was described as a white man with short dark hair, aged about 30 years old, of stocky build and about 5ft 9in tall. He was wearing dark clothing.

The second man was white with blond hair, of average build, and in his late 20s or early 30s.

The third was white with dark hair, of average build, and also aged in his late 20s or early 30s.

Det Sgt Rebecca Westmore, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a brutal and completely unprovoked assault which has left the victim with serious injuries.

"The assault happened close to a busy road so I believe that there is a possibility that passing motorists or pedestrians may have seen or heard something shortly before 11pm on Saturday night.

"We are also very keen to speak to the victim's friend, who witnessed the attack and accompanied the victim to hospital but left before officers could speak to him as he may have vital information to assist this ongoing investigation."