Arrest over late-night fatal car crash in Newmarket
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two men died in a car crash.
A Volkswagen Golf and a Renault Laguna collided on Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk, at about 23:50 BST on Sunday.
A 43-year-old passenger in the Golf and the 20-year-old driver of the Renault died at the scene.
Police said two women, who were in the Golf, remain in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, one with serious injuries.
A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said the detained woman, who is 32, had also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of a controlled drug and aggravated taking without consent.
The force has appealed for witnesses.