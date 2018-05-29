Image caption The police officer was attempting to stop three motorcyclists in Aldeburgh's High Street on Monday afternoon

A police officer was injured when he was hit by a motorcycle he was trying to stop.

He was trying to apprehend three motorcyclists in the High Street area of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

The officer was taken to hospital with an injury to his leg, which police described as not life-threatening.

Two of the riders failed to stop, but were later arrested. A third stopped at the scene and will face no action.

One of the arrested motorcyclists, aged 18, was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, drug-driving, drugs possession and various motoring offences.

The other motorcyclist, aged 19, was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug-driving, failing to stop for police and possession of drugs.

Suffolk Police said both have since been released under investigation.

"[We] would like to thank members of the public who came to the police officer's assistance," a spokesman said.

On Tuesday he confirmed the injured officer had been released from hospital after sustaining a "very badly bruised and swollen leg with suspected ligament damage".