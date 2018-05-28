Image copyright Google Image caption An 18-year-old woman reported being raped in the early hours on grassland in Sudbury

An 18-year-old woman was raped in a Suffolk town in the early hours of the morning, police have said.

The attack happened in an area of grassland between First Avenue and Second Avenue in Sudbury.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers.

The suspect is described as white, with curly hair and a beard and was possibly wearing a dark leather jacket. It is believed he spoke with a foreign accent, police said.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was near First Avenue, Second Avenue or Waldingfield Road between 02:30 and 03:30 BST to contact them.