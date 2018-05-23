Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police in Suffolk want to hear from anyone who has footage of the CCTV theft

Detectives investigating the theft of "high value" CCTV equipment are hoping the crime was caught - on camera.

Almost £200,000 of closed circuit recording and security equipment were stolen from a lorry in Suffolk between 03:00 and 03:30 BST on 15 May.

Police said the lorry had been parked in the layby on the westbound A14 at Creeting St Peter near Stowmarket.

They'd like any passing motorists who may have captured the theft on a dash-cam device to come forward.

East of England live updates

"The lorry driver was woken up at around 03.30 by a noise outside the lorry," a police spokesman revealed, "and when he went outside he was confronted by a male suspect.

"The driver then got back into the cab and drove off and once he had reached a safe distance away, stopped to call police."

Image copyright Google Image caption The theft took place in a layby on the A14 near Stowmarket

He then discovered the equipment had been stolen from the trailer.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who drove along this stretch of road who either witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has a dash cam that may have captured any footage that could be of use to detectives," the spokesman added.