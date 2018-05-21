Image caption A man working on the Somerleyton Estate discovered a body on the marshes

The body of a man has been found in marshland on a country estate after a rave was held nearby, police said.

Officers were called to reports of an unlicensed music event at Somerleyton, Suffolk, at about 01:15 BST on Sunday.

Suffolk Police said a man working on the Somerleyton Estate found the body on the marshes the following morning.

The death is being treated as unexplained but police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.