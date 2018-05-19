Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ed Sheeran had to pull out of a number of dates of his Asian tour after "a bit of a bicycle accident"

Two members of hospital staff were disciplined for accessing Ed Sheeran's personal details with no legitimate reason, the BBC understands.

Ipswich Hospital said a medical staff member was given a written warning and a member of admin staff was sacked.

It said both cases of disciplinary action happened after 16 October, the date on which the singer was admitted to the hospital.

Sheeran had broken his right wrist and left elbow.

The singer, from Framlingham, Suffolk, told fans on Instagram he had "a bit of a bicycle accident".

His injuries meant he had to pull out of a number of dates of his Asian tour.

Ed Sheeran told fans on Instagram he had broken his wrist and elbow

Ipswich Hospital would not provide further details of the data breach incident but said in a Freedom of Information response to the BBC both staff members "accessed patient information without legitimate or clinical reason".

It said neither were referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council or to other professional bodies.

The hospital previously said it launched a review of care given to "high profile" patients after Sheeran's visit.

It said the review covered "confidentiality, privacy of the patient and their loved ones and practical considerations".

The BBC understands the singer was asked to sign autographs and pose for photographs by some Ipswich Hospital staff while there.