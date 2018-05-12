Image copyright Adrian Cable/Geograph Image caption The pharmacy in Saxmundham will be sold off along with others

The Ipswich-based East of England Co-op is selling off its opticians and pharmacies.

The company said despite investment in the 11 stores, they were not making enough money.

It said it hoped to transfer the businesses as going concerns and so "protect the positions of our colleagues".

The National Pharmacy Association said trading conditions across England were "exceptionally tough".

It blamed government funding cuts and inflated wholesale prices for medicines.

Six pharmacies, three in Ipswich and one each in Felixstowe, Stowmarket and Saxmundham will go.

There are five opticians affected: in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Lowestoft and Clacton and Stanway over the border in Essex.

In a statement, the East of England Co-Op said: "Market conditions have meant these businesses have struggled to make a sustained positive contribution, despite significant investment.

"As a result of this we have placed them on the market for sale."