Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers were called to Tesco in Haverhill just before 20:00 BST on Thursday

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after an attack involving an axe-like weapon in a supermarket car park, police said.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to the "serious assault" at Tesco in Haverhill just before 20:00 BST on Thursday.

The East of England Ambulance Service said the victim was believed to be in his 20s.

No arrests have been made, police said.