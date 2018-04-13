'Axe-like' weapon used in Haverhill Tesco attack
- 13 April 2018
A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after an attack involving an axe-like weapon in a supermarket car park, police said.
Suffolk Police said officers were called to the "serious assault" at Tesco in Haverhill just before 20:00 BST on Thursday.
The East of England Ambulance Service said the victim was believed to be in his 20s.
No arrests have been made, police said.