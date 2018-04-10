Image copyright Google Image caption The boat arrived in Southwold on 15 October 2017

False identity papers were used to charter a yacht in an attempt to smuggle 19 migrants into the UK, a court has heard.

Blackfriars Crown Court heard the yacht arrived from the Netherlands to Southwold, Suffolk, on 15 October 2017.

It heard nine Ukrainians were found onboard and another 10 were arrested in cars stopped on their way to Ipswich.

Yurii Dzhuraniuk, 26, Mykhailo Riok, 27, Evhenii Vasilikov, 30, and Yuri Karakin, 27, deny people smuggling.

Opening the case, prosecutor Tim Hunter told the court Mr Vasilikov had hired the yacht, Flamingo, using false identity papers from a sailing company in the Netherlands.

Paperwork was found on the boat, he said.

Image caption The migrants travelled to Southwold across the North Sea from the Netherlands

It was heard police stopped the cars carrying the 10 Ukrainian migrants on the A12 at Blythburgh and Yoxford.

Mr Riok and Mr Dzhuraniuk were the drivers of the cars, the court was told.

When interviewed, Mr Riok said he had arrived in the UK five years ago by boat and now lived in London, Mr Hunter said.

The trial continues.