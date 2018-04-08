Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Jake Page, 19, of Great Waldingfield, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla and a BMW, on the A131 Melford Road

A teenage motorcyclist who died after a crash in a Suffolk town has been named by police.

Jake Page, 19, of Great Waldingfield, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla and a BMW, on the A131 Melford Road, in Sudbury, on Friday night.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

The crash, near to the Bay Horse pub, closed the road in both directions.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place near the Bay Horse pub in Sudbury

Police said Mr Page's family wanted to thank everyone for their "love and support during this very difficult time".

His family has requested that well-wishers refrain from leaving roadside tributes at the scene of the collision in Sudbury.