Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheeran had to pull out of a number of dates of his Asian tour after "a bit of a bicycle accident"

A hospital launched a review of care given to "high profile" patients after singer Ed Sheeran was treated there for a broken arm, it has emerged.

The BBC understands the singer was asked to sign autographs and pose for photographs by some Ipswich Hospital staff after being admitted in October.

Sheeran broke his right wrist and left elbow, which meant he had to pull out of a number of dates of his Asian tour.

A hospital spokeswoman said the review started the following month.

Image copyright Ed Sheeran/Instagram Image caption Ed Sheeran told fans on Instagram he had broken his wrist and elbow

The singer, from Framlingham, told fans he had "a bit of a bicycle accident" on Instagram on 16 October.

Ipswich Hospital said its policies and protocols were reviewed every one to three years.

It said its policy for "high profile patients" was due for a review in November.

A spokeswoman said the review covered "confidentiality, privacy of the patient and their loved ones and practical considerations".

The BBC has approached Sheeran for comment.