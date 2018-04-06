Image caption Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Reavell Place, Ipswich

A man has been found dead after a "chemical incident" in Ipswich.

The body of a man in his 60s was found by police officers at a flat in Reavell Place in the town, just after 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Due to the smell of chemicals, six fire engines were sent to the scene and fire and ambulance crews wore protective clothing to enter the building.

Suffolk Police said the cause of death was yet to be confirmed, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

"Inquiries to establish the exact circumstances are ongoing," a spokesman said.

The force has also said there is no wider threat to the public from the chemical smell.

Fire crews left the scene at about 01:50 on Friday.