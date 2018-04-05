Image caption Dr Tichafasey Mtetwa was working as a locum at Ipswich Hospital

A doctor has been suspended for failing to tell employers he had previously taken prescription drugs from a cabinet for personal use and should have been on restricted duties.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal heard Dr Tichafasey Mtetwa did not tell Ipswich and Colchester hospitals he had been subject to disciplinary action.

It was heard he took medication while working at Royal Derby Hospital.

Dr Mtetwa said he was "confused by the wording" of his conditions.

The tribunal heard he was given a final written warning from the Royal Derby Hospital for obtaining medication from a restricted drugs cabinet for his own personal use without prescription in May 2013.

This had not been disclosed to his subsequent employer, the Isle of Wight (IOW) Trust, and he was being investigated by that trust.

'Dishonest'

The tribunal was told the oncology doctor was placed on restricted duties on 14 March 2014 due to concerns raised about his clinical assessment, diagnosis, knowledge and behaviour at IOW.

He then did not tell Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, where he was working as a locum, that conditions had been placed on him.

It was heard an Ipswich Hospital consultant was "left with the mistaken impression that Dr Mtetwa was free to practise unrestricted".

Under cross-examination, Dr Mtetwa said he told his employer TXM Healthcare when the conditions were imposed and believed he did not have to inform Ipswich Hospital as he "was already in role there and not an employee of the hospital".

The tribunal said Dr Mtetwa's failure to disclose his conditions to his line manager "would be considered dishonest by the standards of reasonable and honest people".

It said it was necessary "for the protection of members of the public" to suspend him.