Image caption The missing airman's mother Nicola Urquhart has been speaking on the BBC Victoria Derbyshire show

Evidence in the inquiry into missing airman Corrie Mckeague was manipulated, his mother has claimed.

Nicola Urquhart believes there was "inconsistency" over raw data on the weight of a bin load taken to landfill in the hours after he disappeared.

She appeared on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show following Suffolk Police's decision to end the investigation into his disappearance.

The force has been asked to comment on Mrs Urquhart's claims.

But, she said the data had either been manipulated or "someone is lying" to the police.

Mr Mckeague, who was serving at RAF Honington in Suffolk, disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September 2016, when he was aged 23.

On Monday, police said it had "no realistic lines of inquiry left" and that it was handing over the investigation to the cold case team.

Image copyright Nicola Urquhart Image caption Corrie Mckeague, pictured with his mother Nicola, was last seen in Bury St Edmunds

The force said an assessment of the evidence "still points to Corrie being transported from the 'horseshoe' area in a bin lorry and ultimately taken to the Milton landfill site".

Mrs Urquhart appeared on the BBC show alongside Corrie's two brothers, Makeyan and Darroch.

The Scottish police officer said: "We will not give up until we have reasonable answers to questions."

On Monday, Det Supt Katie Elliott confirmed the search for Mr Mckeague was being scaled back.

"We have now reached a point where we are unable to make any further progress, and have gone as far as we realistically can with the information we have," she said.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the case had always been a missing persons investigation and there was no evidence of "criminal activity or third party involvement".

Image copyright PA Image caption A landfill site was extensively searched as part of the investigation

Image copyright Suffolk constabulary Image caption The airman was seen on CCTV pictures walking through Bury St Edmunds after a night out

The investigation has cost £2.1m and Suffolk's police and crime commissioner said the government had agreed to contribute with a special grant, expected to be about £800,000.

The airman's father, Martin Mckeague told the Cambridge News he was planning a memorial service for his son in Scotland and understood RAF Honington would also be holding a service.