A lorry driver who failed to stop after killing a 72-year-old man by knocking him off his bike has been jailed for 36 weeks.

Colin Taylor, from Hitcham, Suffolk was struck by a lorry in his home village in November 2016.

He was propelled into a ditch and died at the scene.

Mark Tuffs, 52, of east London, admitted causing death by careless driving at the start of his trial at Ipswich Crown Court in February.

He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

The court heard Tuffs had been driving between Stowmarket and Sudbury making deliveries when his lorry hit Mr Taylor on the B1115 Finborough Road.

'Radio on'

Tuffs, of Alibon Road, Dagenham, had reported to his employer that damage to the front of his lorry was caused by an overhanging branch.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a road accident.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, said debris on the road and CCTV images of the lorry in Stowmarket and at a private house confirmed it was the vehicle involved.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police issued this photo of the lorry in an effort to trace the driver

Examination of the tachograph also showed there had been "significant slowing down" after what is believed to have been the accident.

All the evidence pointed to Tuffs "simply not having seen" Mr Taylor who was cycling ahead of him in the same direction, said Mr Rose.

Appearing for Tuffs, Marc Brown said: "It is quite possible that he didn't see him or not until the last moment.

"He said his radio was on and there was a lot of noise in the cab which may have explained why he didn't hear striking Mr Taylor."