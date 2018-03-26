Image copyright Family photo Image caption Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, was last seen at 03:25 BST on 24 September 2016

An investigation into the disappearance of RAF airman Corrie Mckeague is to be stood down, the BBC understands.

Mr Mckeague, who was 23 when he went missing, was last seen in the early of hours of 24 September 2016 walking into a bin loading bay in Bury St Edmunds.

A search of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, came to an end in December and Suffolk Police said "no trace" of him had been found.

The Daily Mirror reports that a cold case team is to take over the inquiry.

Mr Mckeague was last seen on CCTV pictures after a night out and his phone was tracked as taking the same route as a bin lorry.

As part of the inquiry, Suffolk Police trawled a landfill site near Cambridge for the missing airman's remains.

However, after the search the force said they were "content" he was not in the landfill areas.

Image copyright Suffolk constabulary Image caption The airman was seen on CCTV pictures walking through Bury St Edmunds after a night out

Mr Mckeague's mother Nicola Urquhart said the search of the waste site had given her "immeasurable peace of mind".

The investigation into the disappearance has cost £2.15m and Suffolk's police and crime commissioner said the government had agreed to contribute with a special grant, expected to be about £800,000.

Suffolk Police Federation previously said the inquiry had brought "unique pressures" to the force.