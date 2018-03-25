Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Doris Shelley was found by a neighbour on 11 February 1993 and died 11 days later

An "interesting line of inquiry" has been identified in the investigation into the unsolved murder of an 82-year-old woman who was brutally attacked at her home, police said.

Doris Shelley was attacked with a blunt instrument and kicked and punched at her bungalow in Martlesham, Suffolk.

She was found by a neighbour on 11 February 1993 and died 11 days later.

Suffolk Police said it received a small number of calls following its 25th anniversary appeal.

Andy Guy, the major crime review and cold case manager, said: "One interesting line of inquiry has been identified and the forensic review continues."

He said re-appeals can often be "a successful way of prompting people who may have been confided in".

Image caption Police said her attacker was looking for valuables to take

The fatal assault happened just over 18 months after widow Mrs Shelley was the victim of a violent robbery at her home.

Police said £12,637 was stolen from her bungalow on that occasion and during the second incident the offender was "looking for valuables to take".

The original investigation saw 70 officers working on the case, a £10,000 reward for information and a Crimewatch appeal but despite several arrests no-one was caught.

Police are reviewing the 397 exhibits taken during the original investigation.

These include household objects which might have been touched by the offender, Mrs Shelley's clothing and items taken from people under arrest.