Image copyright Google Image caption Sharon and Andrew Boatwright want to start a crematorium in an agricultural building on their land in the Suffolk countryside

Proposals for a pet cremation business in a village in Suffolk have been submitted to councillors.

Sharon and Andrew Boatwright want to start a crematorium in an agricultural building on their land off Mill Lane, St James South Elmham, near Halesworth.

Their application to Waveney District Council says they aim to start a "small pet cremation service" with no more than 15 clients a week.

The plans are being recommended for approval at a meeting on 13 March.

'Cut down journeys'

A report to the council says there are concerns from local people about the building of a chimney flue and the emissions from the cremation process.

It says other people have said having the service locally "will cut down on otherwise much longer journeys".

In an email to the council, Miss Boatwright said most people using the service would want to keep the cremated ashes and that even a large dog would "only produce approximately 250g (8.8oz) of ash".

Council officers say in the report the plans are a "small scale enterprise appropriate to its location".