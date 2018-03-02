Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption A man arrested in connection with Mr Moore's disappearance has been released under investigation

About 50 people have continued to search for a man who has been missing for more than three weeks, despite working in sub-zero temperatures.

Paul Moore, 44, from Kesgrave, was last seen at about 16:00 GMT on 6 February, in Nacton, near Ipswich.

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) and HM Coastguard have all been involved in the search.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with his disappearance, has been released under investigation.

Mr Moore was reported missing on 8 February. The search has concentrated on nearby wooded areas and the Orwell foreshore at Nacton.

Meanwhile, police have issued a picture of the type of watch Mr Moore is believed to have been wearing when he went missing.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police said the watch was Omega Seamaster Chronograph professional model with a black dial steel case and bracelet bearing the serial number is 86673098

Police would like anybody who may have seen the Omega Seamaster Chronograph watch, been offered it for sale or who has any information, to contact them "as a priority".

Family members are concerned for Mr Moore's welfare and police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said: "The team have been out in the cold weather this week continuing to search for Paul and despite the freezing conditions staff, where necessary, have been properly equipped to carry this out.

"We'd also like to thank SULSAR and the coastguard for their assistance in these searches."

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Paul Moore was last seen in Nacton, Suffolk, on 6 February

Police said Mr Moore, who is 6ft tall, was wearing white trainers, grey jogging bottoms and a distinctive grey hooded top with pink flowers when he was last seen.

They are appealing for anyone who may have been in and around the car park areas of Shore Lane or Orwell Country Park on 6 February to get in touch.

Mr Moore also has connections to Diss and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.