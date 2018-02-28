Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police issued this photo of the lorry in an effort to trace the driver

A driver who failed to stop after killing a 72-year-old man by knocking him off his bike has admitted causing death by careless driving

Colin Taylor, from Hitcham, Suffolk, was struck by a lorry in his home village on 29 November 2016. He died at the scene.

Mark Tuffs, 52, of east London, was due to go on trial but changed his plea to guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

He is due to be sentenced on 26 March.

The crash happened at about 13:00 GMT on the B1115 Finborough Road.

Suffolk Police identified a white DAF lorry with "I'M HERE" written in dirt on the back as the vehicle involved and the driver, Tuffs, was traced.

Tuffs, of Alibon Road, Dagenham, also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a road accident.