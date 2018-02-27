Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption A man arrested in connection with Mr Moore's disappearance has been released under investigation

A major investigation team has been drafted in as the search for a missing Suffolk man enters its fourth week.

Paul Moore, 44, from Kesgrave, was last seen at about 16:00 GMT on 6 February, in Nacton, near Ipswich.

Specialist teams have searched surrounding woodland and the nearby foreshore, as Mr Moore's relatives said they were "concerned" for his welfare.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with his disappearance, has been released under investigation.

Mr Moore was reported missing on 8 February, two days after he was last seen in Nacton village.

Read more Suffolk stories here

Members of Suffolk Lowland search and rescue - as well as HM Coastguard - have been concentrating on nearby wooded areas and the Orwell foreshore at Nacton.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Paul Moore was last seen in Nacton, Suffolk, on 6 February

Police have revealed Mr Moore, who is 6ft tall, was wearing white trainers, grey jogging bottoms and a distinctive grey hooded top with pink flowers when he was last seen.

They are appealing for anyone who may have been in and around the car park areas of Shore Lane or Orwell Country Park on 6 February to get in touch.

Mr Moore also has connections to Diss and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.