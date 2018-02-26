Image caption Ram-raiders targeted the store in Debenham at 03:55 GMT

A JCB digger was used in the latest ram-raid at a Co-op store in Suffolk, police said.

Police said they were called to the Debenham store at 03:55 GMT where a cash machine had been removed.

A stolen white Isuzu pick-up was used to carry the machine away, but the vehicle and cash machine were found abandoned near Mendlesham, they said.

The incident is the latest in a spate across the region. Other stores affected include a Co-op in Lavenham.

Lee Hammond, head of security for the East of England Co-op, said measures have been taken to protect stores, including "roving patrols" and bollards outside.

"But unfortunately these diggers have a massive pulling force; they're designed to bring buildings down, so it's very difficult to protect against those," he said.

Image caption Two people were arrested and released under investigation in relation to the Lavenham incident

In the latest ram-raid, police said no money had been removed from the cash machine when it was found.

The offenders were seen getting into a silver Audi A5 which was stolen from Harefield in Long Melford at 22:40 GMT on Saturday, police said.

A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, from the Maldon area of Essex, have been arrested and released under investigation in connection with incidents in Rickinghall, Great Cornard, Lavenham and Trimley St Martin, across Suffolk.

The East of England Co-op has offered a £40,000 reward for information in relation to all of the incidents affecting its stores.