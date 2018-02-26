Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Paul Moore, 43, was last seen nearly three weeks ago and searches of woodland were carried out

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a man in Suffolk nearly three weeks ago.

Paul Moore, 43, from Kesgrave, was last seen at about 16:00 GMT on 6 February, in Nacton, near Ipswich.

Searches of woodland have been carried out and Mr Moore's relatives said they were "concerned" for his welfare.

Suffolk Police said a man in his 30s from Ipswich was arrested on Sunday and was assisting officers with their inquiries while searches continue.

They have made several appeals for information to piece together Mr Moore's movements.

He is said to have connections to Diss and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk and had been wearing white trainers, grey jogging bottoms and possibly a black top when he was last seen.