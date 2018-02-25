Image copyright Google Image caption A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Wherstead Road in Ipswich on suspicion of kidnap and is being questioned by detectives

Armed police have arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping a woman who was allegedly held against her will in a house.

Suffolk Police was called to Wherstead Road in Ipswich at 05:30 GMT after concerns were raised for the safety of a woman in her 20s.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and is being questioned by detectives.

A firearm found at the scene has been taken away for forensic testing.

A police spokesman said the man and the woman are believed to have known each other.