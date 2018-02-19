Image caption Police found Julie Feetham with a serious head injury in Thurston Road, Beyton

The death of a woman found with a serious head injury was not suspicious, police said.

Officers found Julie Feetham, 52, at a property in Thurston Road, Beyton, Suffolk, on 13 November 2017. She died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died from a traumatic head injury.

Suffolk Police said a man, 55, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released under investigation, would face no further police action.

The force said a file would be prepared for the coroner and an inquest held in due course.