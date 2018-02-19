Suffolk

Beyton head injury death 'not suspicious'

  • 19 February 2018
Beyton house
Image caption Police found Julie Feetham with a serious head injury in Thurston Road, Beyton

The death of a woman found with a serious head injury was not suspicious, police said.

Officers found Julie Feetham, 52, at a property in Thurston Road, Beyton, Suffolk, on 13 November 2017. She died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died from a traumatic head injury.

Suffolk Police said a man, 55, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released under investigation, would face no further police action.

The force said a file would be prepared for the coroner and an inquest held in due course.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites