Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police said they were concerned for the welfare of Timothy Sugrue

A man has been missing since his car flipped into the air and rolled several times on to heathland in Suffolk.

Timothy Sugrue, 22, of Rendlesham, is believed to have been driving the car when it crashed on the B1069 between Tunstall and Snape on Friday.

Suffolk Police said it was likely he was injured and the area was being searched by dog units, the national police helicopter and a search and rescue team.

No other vehicles were involved.

Mr Sugrue, who is described as slim, 6ft 2in (1.8m) with short dark brown hair, was last seen wearing a white top and dark trousers.