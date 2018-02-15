Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the footballer was travelling at 100mph in a 70mph section of the A14 in Suffolk

A footballer has been ordered to pay £420 for speeding at 100mph (160 km/h) on the A14 in Suffolk.

Paul Digby, of Anchor Street, Ipswich, was driving his Audi over the 70mph (110km/h) limit near Stowmarket on 10 April.

The 22-year-old started his career at Barnsley in 2011, moved to Ipswich Town in January 2016 and has played for Mansfield Town since May 2017.

He was given six penalty points on his driving licence by Ipswich magistrates.

The £420 total payment was made up of a £290 fine, £100 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Digby has also been selected for England at under-19 and under-20 level.