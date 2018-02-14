Arrests over raids on Trimley, Lavenham, Rickinghall and Great Cornard stores
Police have arrested two people in connection with a series of ram-raid incidents at convenience stores.
The arrests relate to five attempted ram-raids targeting cash machines in Rickinghall, Great Cornard, Lavenham and Trimley St Martin, across Suffolk.
A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, from the Maldon area of Essex, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Suffolk Police said they were released under investigation pending further inquiries.
The Co-op in The Street, Rickinghall, was targeted on 5 December 2017 with the Co-op in The Drift, Great Cornard, raided the following day.
Ram-raiders hit the Co-op Village Shop in High Street, Lavenham, on 21 December, McColl's in High Road, Trimley St Martin, on 8 January 2018 and the Co-operative Food store in High Street, Lavenham, on 9 January.
Police said a silver Subaru Impreza was reversed into the McColl's on High Road in Trimley, but the car flipped over.
A car was abandoned in the first Lavenham incident while sledgehammers were used in the second.
The East of England Co-op has offered a £40,000 reward for information.
Other ram-raids have taken place at East of England Co-op stores in Dedham, Halstead and Manningtree in Essex.
The store in Dedham, which was hit on 10 December, has moved temporarily into a barn while repairs are carried out.
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with an unrelated ram-raid on the Co-op store on Hall Street, Long Melford, last month.