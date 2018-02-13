Shottisham farm fire: Piglets moved from building
- 13 February 2018
About 50 piglets had to be moved as firefighters tackled a barn fire in Suffolk.
The animals were in a neighbouring building as 17,000 tonnes of straw went up at the farm near Woodbridge.
The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and some 50 firefighters and 12 Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service vehicles were sent.
One crew remained at the farm on Woodbridge Road, between Shottisham and Alderton.
Green Watch #PrincesStreet assisted by a number of our #oncall crews remain in attendance at this large barn #fire in #Shottisham just outside #Woodbridge pic.twitter.com/HA6QisLR3j— Suffolk Fire&Rescue (@SuffolkFire) February 12, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SuffolkFire
Station Commander Trevor Hill said no-one was hurt, and the livestock were successfully moved.