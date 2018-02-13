Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire in Shottisham, near Woodbridge, involved 17,000 tonnes of straw

About 50 piglets had to be moved as firefighters tackled a barn fire in Suffolk.

The animals were in a neighbouring building as 17,000 tonnes of straw went up at the farm near Woodbridge.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and some 50 firefighters and 12 Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service vehicles were sent.

One crew remained at the farm on Woodbridge Road, between Shottisham and Alderton.

Station Commander Trevor Hill said no-one was hurt, and the livestock were successfully moved.