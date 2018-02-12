Image caption The festival is being headlined by The Killers

The Killers and Solange are headlining the 13th Latitude festival in the grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk.

Also appearing are Alt-J, Rag'n'Bone Man, Mogwai, James, Wolf Alice, The Vaccines, The Charlatans and Jessie Ware.

Best Major Festival award-winner Latitude will take between Thursday, 12 and Sunday, 15 July.

Solange, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter of A Seat at the Table, headlines her first-ever UK festival.

Image caption Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Solange performs headlines her first-ever festival

It has been over a year since she released the critically acclaimed album which she has called "a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief, and healing".

Alt-J performed on the Lake Stage in 2012 as an up-and-coming act, returning to headline the BBC Music Stage in 2013.

Image caption Mogwai are returning having headlined the first Latitude in 2006

The performers said: "We are over the moon to be returning to Latitude for a fourth time. It's a festival that's nurtured us beyond any other, taking us from the Lake Stage to the 6music Stage and then to headlining in 2015.

"To do so again is a huge privilege."

Also performing are comics Bridget Christie, Harry Hill, Tim Key and Jonathan Pie and Norfolk poet Luke Wright.