Image copyright Victoria Bell Image caption The sign says 'Framlington' instead of 'Framlingham'

A new sign outside a bank in Framlingham has misspelt the name of the Suffolk town.

A photograph tweeted to BBC Radio Suffolk shows the sign says: "Welcome to Barclays Framlington".

Framlingham is the home town of singer Ed Sheeran, who paid homage to its 12th Century castle in his song Castle on the Hill and lives nearby.

Barclays Bank apologised for the spelling mistake and said it had requested an "urgent replacement".

Kathryn Kitson, Barclays' community banking director for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "We apologise to our customers and the local Framlingham community that the new signage plaque installed on our branch has a spelling mistake on it.

"We have put in a request for its urgent replacement."