Image copyright Google Image caption Council taxpayers in Suffolk face an increase of 4.99% from 2018

Plans to save about £24m and increase council tax by almost 5% have been approved by councillors.

The £490m budget was backed by a full meeting of the Conservative-controlled Suffolk County Council by 45 votes to 17.

The rise breaks down as a 2.99% increase in general tax, with an additional 2% for adult social care.

It means an average band D council tax property owner will have to pay £1,242 a year.

Savings of £1.7m will also be made from resource management, as well as £240,000 from fire and public safety budgets.

The fire service savings would be achieved by the sharing of facilities with the police and ambulance services, the council said.