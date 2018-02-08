Suffolk

Suffolk County Council: Cuts of £24m agreed by councillors

  • 8 February 2018
Suffolk County Council HQ Image copyright Google
Image caption Council taxpayers in Suffolk face an increase of 4.99% from 2018

Plans to save about £24m and increase council tax by almost 5% have been approved by councillors.

The £490m budget was backed by a full meeting of the Conservative-controlled Suffolk County Council by 45 votes to 17.

The rise breaks down as a 2.99% increase in general tax, with an additional 2% for adult social care.

It means an average band D council tax property owner will have to pay £1,242 a year.

Savings of £1.7m will also be made from resource management, as well as £240,000 from fire and public safety budgets.

The fire service savings would be achieved by the sharing of facilities with the police and ambulance services, the council said.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites