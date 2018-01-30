Image copyright Google Image caption Flux was located on the first floor of the Cardinal Park leisure complex on Grafton Way in Ipswich

A trampolining centre that closed its doors less than two years after it opened has gone into administration.

Flux opened on Cardinal Park in Ipswich in July 2016, but suddenly closed in early January.

As first reported in the Ipswich Star, Kingston Smith & Partners has been appointed as administrators of Flux Freestyle Limited.

It said the business had "ceased trading due to significant cash flow pressure".

However, it added the park had attracted a lot of interest from potential buyers.

The trampoline park has since taken down its website, which says it is "offline for maintenance".

A member of staff, who did not want to be named, told BBC Radio Suffolk she had not been paid and had found out about the closure via a group message.

Kingston Smith & Partners said: "Though a popular leisure attraction in a good location, the business ceased trading due to significant cash flow pressure."

The firm added that it hoped with the "co-operation of the landlord and equipment suppliers a new owner can be found quickly and the park reopened for the benefit of the local area".