Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on a footpath between St Margaret's Road and Church Road in Lowestoft

A 12-year-old girl has been assaulted by three men who brandished a broken piece of glass and scratched her face, arms and wrist with it.

The attack happened at about 09:00 GMT on Thursday on a footpath between St Margaret's Road and Church Road in Lowestoft.

She was approached by three males wearing black hooded tops who were described as "very drunk".

They grabbed her and then scratched her causing superficial cuts, said police.

She managed to free herself while the males staggered away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity around the time stated is asked to call Suffolk Police.